The WRLD on GCW Was The Company’s Most Successful Event on FITE
January 26, 2022 | Posted by
In a statement to Post Wrestling, the COO of FITE TV confirmed that The WRLD on GCW was the promotion’s most successful event on their service.
FITE Chief Operating Officer Mike Webber said: “GCW show did very well. This is the best show for them, not for FITE. We did 700,000 buys for the Tyson Jones fight from a year ago.”
The event took place this past Sunday from the sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. It was also available on PPV. FITE charged $24.99 for the show.
