The Wyatt Sicks Issue Warning To The Roster On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, The Wyatt Sicks captured gold last week when Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defeated the Street Profits to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. During tonight’s episode, the faction delivered a promo, with each member addressing the WWE Universe.

Uncle Howdy said: “We are where we belong.”

Lumis added: “The Street Profits’ bond is held together by nothing more than their lust for gold.”

Rowan continued: “We were made for this—a new family forged in pain. Not defined by the blood we share.”

The group then began to laugh.

Nikki Cross asked: “What about the blood that we shed?”

Gacy said: “We’ll strip them of their wicked desires and burn their vanity.”

Finally, Howdy issued a warning to the fans. He said: “You’ve been blinded by your favorite teams. Let the Wyatt Sicks be your guide. All you have to do is… follow.”