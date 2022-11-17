The XFL Announces Ticket Sale Launch For DC Defenders

The XFL has announced that tickets went on sale today for the Washington, DC team, the DC Defenders. You can read the press release below:

Nothing beats the sights and sounds of a football game, a non-stop, action-packed and electrifying event to share with friends and family. A conversation for the rest of the week and an experience that stays with you forever. The XFL’s exciting football will allow you to experience the game like you have never experienced it before.

Starting today at 10 AM local market time, DC Defenders season tickets will be on-sale. The D.C. Defenders will play five home games, with prices for general season tickets starting at $20 per seat per game.

XFL season tickets will have two membership levels, gold and silver, and will include exclusive benefits such as:

Price lock for 2023 & 2024 season.

Same seat location for all home games.

20% discount on merchandise at XFLshop.com.

Priority access to purchase additional seats at Season Ticket Member pricing.

Priority access to purchase seats for the XFL Playoffs and XFL Championship Game.

Priority access to renew seats for 2024 season.

Priority game day access to on-field experiences.

Priority access to fan events like watch parties, fan fest, and other special content.

Priority access to exclusive Season Ticket Member team and coach events (ie; town halls, chalk talks, press conference and exclusive content and access).

To purchase your tickets today visit

https://am.ticketmaster.com/xflwashingtondc/buy.

We can’t wait for you to be there when we take the field in February 2023. This is just the beginning.