The Young Bucks Alter Twitter Bio to Poke Fun at New Direction for WWE NXT

– As previously reported, more backstage details surfaced today on WWE’s plans to completely overhaul NXT, with a focus on finding “younger and bigger” talent to develop into future WrestleMania main eventers and main characters for the roster. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE’s wording for the changes to NXT involved: “The wording is: ‘No more midgets, no one starting in their 30s’ They want people who can be box office attractions and main characters.” The Young Bucks have now updated their official Twitter bio poking fun at the reported wording on the planned NXT changes.

The Bucks’ Twitter bio now reads, “Very tall. Not in our 30’s.” As of late, The Bucks very much like to alter their Twitter bio with wrestling insider jokes based on news and rumors in the industry.

WWE’s recent talent cuts to the NXT roster are rumored to be the start of the upcoming planned changes to NXT. Vince McMahon and WWE officials reportedly want to make these changes to NXT because the brand “lost the war” with AEW on Wednesday nights.