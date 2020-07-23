The Young Bucks and The Blade ‘Messed Up’ After Falls Count Anywhere Match

The Young Bucks and The Butcher & The Blade had a wild falls count anywhere match on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The match ended with stereo dives from the Bucks off the set onto the other team. However, you don’t have a brawl like that without risking injury. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, three of the four combatants were ‘messed up’ after it was over.

The first is the Blade, who did a flip dive and landed hard on his backside, and was visibly in pain after.

Next was Matt Jackson after his elbow drop through the table, as the leg of the table ‘jammed his knee’.

Finally, Nick was ‘pretty shaken up’ following his swanton off the set.

It remains to be seen if the injuries were serious or if they are simply sore and beat up at this time.