wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Appear to Have Left Twitter
– The Young Bucks appear to have ended their runs on Twitter. Nick and Matt Jackson appear to have deleted and wiped their Twitter accounts, respectively, as of Friday night. Nick Jackson’s account comes up as “This account doesn’t exist” and Matt Jackson apparently posted to his account saying, “I’ve had a fun time on this app for over ten years, but it’s time to finally hit the X. I’ll see you on BTE!”
Matt’s account is still active, but all tweets have been deleted from it.
As of now, there’s no word on why they deleted their accounts. You can see a fan-tweeted set of screenshots showing Nick’s account not loading and Matt’s apprently final tweet below:
Nick Jackson has deactivated his twitter account and Matt Jackson has left twitter. I don’t know if it’s a work or not, but it isn’t then this is really sad.
Wrestling twitter is so toxic these days, more toxic than it’s ever been. Please can we all just get along?#ImWithAEW pic.twitter.com/aPiefJ0vgW
— Honcho (@P1AllElite) December 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Cinta de Oro’s Ex Reportedly Opposing Sin Cara’s Use of the Name
- PCO Weighs In on Marty Scurrl’s Likely ROH Departure, Wanting to Expand His Character
- Jim Ross Discusses Shane McMahon Leaving WWE In 2009, How Vince McMahon Felt Stephanie Was More Like Him Than Shane
- Chris Jericho Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon At His House, Russo On If McMahon Watched WCW & ECW