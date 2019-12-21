The Young Bucks Appear to Have Left Twitter

– The Young Bucks appear to have ended their runs on Twitter. Nick and Matt Jackson appear to have deleted and wiped their Twitter accounts, respectively, as of Friday night. Nick Jackson’s account comes up as “This account doesn’t exist” and Matt Jackson apparently posted to his account saying, “I’ve had a fun time on this app for over ten years, but it’s time to finally hit the X. I’ll see you on BTE!”

Matt’s account is still active, but all tweets have been deleted from it.

As of now, there’s no word on why they deleted their accounts. You can see a fan-tweeted set of screenshots showing Nick’s account not loading and Matt’s apprently final tweet below: