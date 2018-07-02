Quantcast

 

Various News: The Young Bucks Are #1 At Hot Topic, Sasha Banks takes a Shot at Bayley Before Tonight’s Raw

July 2, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks posted the following on Twitter, revealing that the Bucks’ Funko Pop figurines became the number one overall selling item at Hot Topic…

– Ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw, Sasha banks posted the following message to Bayley…

You ain’t 💩

