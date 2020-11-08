wrestling / News

The Young Bucks Beat FTR To Win AEW Tag Team Titles At Full Gear (Pics, Video)

November 7, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Young Bucks AEW Full Gear

The Young Bucks defeated FTR to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles at AEW Full Gear tonight. The stipulation for the match was that if the Young Bucks lost, they could never challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles again.

Highlights of the match are below.

