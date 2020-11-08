The Young Bucks Beat FTR To Win AEW Tag Team Titles At Full Gear (Pics, Video)

The Young Bucks defeated FTR to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles at AEW Full Gear tonight. The stipulation for the match was that if the Young Bucks lost, they could never challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles again.

Highlights of the match are below.

.@CashWheelerFTR is making sure to debilitate Matt Jackson in this exchange. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/E4ODrCrFUu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

Nick Jackson is on fire in this exchange! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/olD8bfHptc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

The Young Bucks are doing everything to get this victory! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/B4oznTMFp4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

Both athletes are fighting through the pain all for the AEW World Tag Team Champions! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/pe939mm4d6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020