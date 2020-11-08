wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Beat FTR To Win AEW Tag Team Titles At Full Gear (Pics, Video)
The Young Bucks defeated FTR to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles at AEW Full Gear tonight. The stipulation for the match was that if the Young Bucks lost, they could never challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles again.
Highlights of the match are below.
.@CashWheelerFTR is making sure to debilitate Matt Jackson in this exchange. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/E4ODrCrFUu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
Nick Jackson is on fire in this exchange! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/olD8bfHptc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
The Young Bucks are doing everything to get this victory! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/B4oznTMFp4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
Both athletes are fighting through the pain all for the AEW World Tag Team Champions! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/pe939mm4d6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
MIND BREAKER! Which team will walk out of #AEWFullGear as your #AEW World Tag Team Champions? pic.twitter.com/ho6fDn4d5t
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
.@CashWheelerFTR risked it all and it didn't pay off! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/2XaQnlTGKL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
#ANDNEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions – The @YoungBucks! pic.twitter.com/FGB41BOADw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Doesn’t Like The Way WWE Shoots Backstage Interviews, Idea Behind “Confessional” Interview Style
- No Plans For Another Female Member On Retribution, Note On Mercedes Martinez’s Removal
- Daniel Bryan Reportedly Using Position In Creative To Get Younger Talent Over
- WWE Reportedly Didn’t Have Any Ideas For Big E or Chad Gable Last Week