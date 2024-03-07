wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Call Kazuchika Okada ‘The Biggest Signing in AEW History’
March 7, 2024
– As noted, Kazuchika Okada is officially signed to AEW, and he made his debut as part of the roster last night on AEW Dynamite, joining The Young Bucks in The Elite. Following Dynamite, The Young Bucks shared a photo with Okada, with their own version of the famous Triple H pointing to someone pose.
They wrote in the caption, “The biggest signing in @AEW history! Welcome to the team @rainmakerXokada! #theELITE” You can see their post from X (formerly Twitter) below:
The biggest signing in @AEW history! Welcome to the team @rainmakerXokada! #theELITE pic.twitter.com/RPQoCByZ4v
— Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) March 7, 2024
