The Young Bucks Claim NJPW ‘Big Leagued’ AEW In The Early Days

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (via Fightful), The Young Bucks spoke about AEW’s relationship with NJPW early on and said that the company ‘big leagued’ them about working together. That was when Harold Meij was the President of the company, a role now taken by Takami Ohbari.

Nick Jackson said: “You know what’s crazy is we told New Japan day one, ‘Hey, we’re doing this thing, come hang out with us. Come work with us. We’d still love to do your shows.’ They kind of kayfabed us, kind of big-leagued us a little bit in the beginning. They were waiting until that entire dinner table was completely set, then ‘Oh wait, now let’s go.’ So it’s just funny when you see — and all the WWF guys that joined AEW now too, they didn’t want to join AEW at first because they were like, ‘I don’t know if this is real. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. We remember who took the leap with us in the very beginning, day one. It was us who set the dinner table, so it’s funny now that New Japan, all these WWE guys, they all want to be a part of this thing that we created.”

Matt Jackson added: “You know who trusted us was AAA. Since day one.“