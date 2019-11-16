wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Claim They Set A Toy Ring On Fire Recreating An Inferno Match As Kids
November 16, 2019 | Posted by
Fightful reports that during their panel at Starrcast IV, The Young Bucks spoke about just how far they would go to recreate matches with their toys when they were kids.
Nick Jackson said: “We would set up the ring and build cards with the wrestlers. This would be the main event, it was always Hulk Hogan vs. someone.”
Matt added: “We built custom sets for those shows. I remember my mom one time smelled smoke and she ran into the room and said, ‘There’s something burning!’ Nick and I were having the first-ever inferno match with our toys. We set the ring on fire and my mom was like, ‘What are you doing!?’”
