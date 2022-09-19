The Young Bucks Comment On AEW Situation In New Twitter Bio

The Young Bucks typically use their Twitter bio to comment on things in AEW and beyond and have now weighed in on their suspension.

They wrote: “Suspended, AF.”

This would at least confirm they’re suspended if nothing else. The bio before that read, “Not sure, tbh,” likely about how long they would be out.

This is the first time any of the people suspended following the brawl at All Out have commented on the situation.