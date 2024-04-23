wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Comment On AEW Tag Team Title Win
The Young Bucks faced off against FTR in a ladder match at the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view event to determine the new AEW Tag Team Champions.
The match occurred at the Chaifetz Arena in St Louis, MO, with Jack Perry making a return to assist the heels in their victory.
The Young Bucks have now shared their thoughts on their title win on social media. Check out their tweet below:
Some things just feel right. #3VP pic.twitter.com/gBYbZ0C7FN
— Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) April 23, 2024