The Young Bucks Comment On AEW Tag Team Title Win

April 23, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Young Bucks AEW Rampage 2-9-24, Eric Bischoff Image Credit: AEW

The Young Bucks faced off against FTR in a ladder match at the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view event to determine the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

The match occurred at the Chaifetz Arena in St Louis, MO, with Jack Perry making a return to assist the heels in their victory.

The Young Bucks have now shared their thoughts on their title win on social media. Check out their tweet below:

