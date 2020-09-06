wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Defeat Jurassic Express At AEW All Out (Pics, Video)
The Young Bucks battled Jurassic Express in a thrilling tag team math at AEW All Out, where the Bucks’ new attitude got them a victory. After a back and forth match with a series of moves from each side, the Bucks isolated Jungle Boy and hit him with a BTE Trigger to win. Jungle Boy managed to kick out of the Superkick Party just before that. You can find our live coverage here.
What a double team by #JurassicExpress!
Watch #AEWAllOut NOW!

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
The @YoungBucks with fast tags & even faster attacks! Can they defeat Jurassic Express tonight?


— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
A FLYING DINOSAUR!


— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
.@boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus are looking sharp! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/7vBXnYqA6I
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
.@boy_myth_legend takes out Nick, but Matt has the answer! @youngbucks #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/82pjDS2V6D
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Make way for @boy_myth_legend! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/ihTZm2tODp
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Do something gnarly, Nick! @youngbucks #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/tYBaOqYLMe
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
.@boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus coming up big! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/psViLsfBkg
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Jungle Boy just invited himself to the @youngbucks Superkick Party! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/yOck0zyrUC
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
