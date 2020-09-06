wrestling / News

The Young Bucks Defeat Jurassic Express At AEW All Out (Pics, Video)

September 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out Young Bucks

The Young Bucks battled Jurassic Express in a thrilling tag team math at AEW All Out, where the Bucks’ new attitude got them a victory. After a back and forth match with a series of moves from each side, the Bucks isolated Jungle Boy and hit him with a BTE Trigger to win. Jungle Boy managed to kick out of the Superkick Party just before that. You can find our live coverage here.

