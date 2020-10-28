The Young Bucks Discuss How the Sky Is the Limit for Their Merchandise, What They Would Not Want Branded for Them

– Hollywood Life recently chatted with AEW stars The Young Bucks, who talked about merchandise, the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite on TNT, and more. Below are some highlights.

Matt Jackson on the sky being the limit with AEW merchandise: “Sky’s the limit with the merchandise. I am so open-minded with all of that. It really helps that my wife is in charge with all of that, so I can wake up in the middle of the night and elbow her and tell her, ‘Hey sweetie, I have this great idea for a t-shirt!’ And she will be so bothered by me.”

On wanting AEW ice cream bars: “I told her that I would love to have some type of AEW ice cream bar. I remember fondly in the summer when the ice cream man would come, and I would get the Good Humor Hulk Hogan ice cream bar. I don’t know how much of a possibility it would be, but I put the idea out there, at least.”

Nick Jackson on what the Bucks would not want branded around them: “I think we would have to say no to something like cigarettes or alcohol.”

Matt on ROH giving them shot glasses: “But we had shot glasses in [Ring Of Honor] at one point, and it didn’t even make sense.”

Matt Jackson on the first year of AEW: “Oh man, it feels just like yesterday that we were in DC, and the whole world was buzzing on what this whole show was going to look like and feel like. Now, we are in a different world, but back then, when we were performing in front of at least 12,000 people, I don’t think I ever felt so nervous in my entire life.”

Nick Jackson on how pandemic crowds or empty arena shows help their younger talent: “I would say, for our young talent, it is actually helping them get better in the ring. The nerves aren’t there as much. If there is a sold-out crowd of six to ten thousand people, these younger wrestlers get scared and nervous, and naturally so. But in front of relatively no one, it feels like training, it feels like they are back at wrestling school. They have been able to try different things, new things, and get comfortable in the ring. So that has been the biggest positive in what is going on right now.”