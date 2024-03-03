The Young Bucks: ‘Don’t Cry Because It’s Over’

– Ahead of tonight’s historic AEW Revolution event, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, The Young Bucks, shared a message on social media ahead of their title challenge against Sting and Darby Allin. Tonight’s show will mark the last match of Sting’s wrestling career.

The Bucks wrote on their X account, “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened. lol” You can view that message below.

Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles goes down later tonight at AEW Revolution live on pay-per-view. The match will be contested under tornado tag rules. The show will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.