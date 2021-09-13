The Young Bucks File New Trademark For ‘Superkliq’

PWInsider reports that on September 8, The Young Bucks recently filed to trademark the term ‘Superkliq’ for multiple purposes. The description reads:

G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Shoes; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes