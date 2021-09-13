wrestling / News
The Young Bucks File New Trademark For ‘Superkliq’
PWInsider reports that on September 8, The Young Bucks recently filed to trademark the term ‘Superkliq’ for multiple purposes. The description reads:
G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Shoes; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts
G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
