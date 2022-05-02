The Young Bucks Get Their Groove Back on Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The Young Bucks were feeling back to their old selves a bit on the latest episode of Being the Elite. The latest episode released on Monday, and you can check out some the video and a recap below:

* We start off with an inspiration video of the Bucks embracing in slow motion as the camera slowly pans over “Live-Love-Superkick” on one of their tights.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We’re backstage in Philadelphia and the Bucks mock Brandon Cutler for taking so long to get them to the arena, as well as for losing to Takeshita on AEW Dark. They suggest that he made them sit through traffic in retalation, and Matt suggests suspending him with pay while they go to Mexico. Nick says they should make him go to Legoland with his family. Matt and Nick show off their latest shoes that were a hookup from Brian Pillman, Jr. and say if someone wants to send them free sneakers to go ahead. They refuse to give Cutler a pair.

* After a cut, they talk about how they’re so rich that they get new gear every week even for 10-man tag team matches. They show off the gear that Cutler made which include the “Love-Live-Superkick” patch on their ass. Nick says they’re starting to like Brandon again but he still has to go to Legoland with his family.

* Adam Cole talks about his busy week including announcing the Forbidden Door PPV and his match against Ishii. Daniels pops in and says he wants a rematch for the BTE Championship, but Cole’s phone goes off and he says it’s Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly because they have a 10-man tag match coming up. Daniels’ phone rings (with Undertaker music) and Cole takes the opportunity to jet while Daniels says the rematch is happening next week with blackjack. Cole says it will be Rock, Paper, Scissors as he runs away.

* We get a montage of the Bucks showing off in their gear.

* Up next is Cutler’s camera footage of the 10-man tag team match from AEW Dynamite, which the Undisputed Elite win.

* After the match, the Bucks and Cole are talking and Matt acknowledges that they clicked as a team. Cole says that it’s about the five of them coming together to be the most dominant faction in AEW history. Nick says he felt like a badass, and Matt says he’s “All In on the Undisputed Elite” as they’re standing in front of an “All In” sign above a door. The Bucks and Cole mock him and call him a moron, and Nick and Matt remind him that he’s suspended for a week.

* We see the Undisputed Elite laughing while watching their promo mocking Cutler from Dynamite.

* The Bucks are hyped backstage and feeling good after their win. The Hardys walk in and congratulate them, with Matt saying he’s glad they don’t look like Edward Scissorhands today. Matt says his talk from last week motivated them and they won, but they could use a little more inspiration. He comperes the two teams, talking about how the Bucks followed their path in becoming backyard wrestlers, running their own independent promotion, and wearing very Hardy-like looks originally. He points out that BTE is similar to the Hardy Show and says that he needs the Bucks to be at their best when it’s time for their dream match.

Matt and Nick say they’re feeling motivated and the Hardys walk off, leading to the Bucks talking trash and saying that Edge and Christian and the Dudleys were better than the Hardys. Matt says they were overrated and the only reason they were over was because of Lita — more specifically, her thong. The camera moves around the corner and the Hardys are listening, ecstatic that Matt and Nick are acting like “arrogant pieces of s**t”.

* We get a new narrated video from Ryan Nemeth in which he talks about how people think being a hunk is just about dancing in sexy nightclubs with sweet goth clubs, and it’s mostly that but there are other things too. We then see him talking to the camera saying he dyed his hair blue because why not, and he self-taped an audition for an ad over Zoom. It cuts to after the audition and he says he crushed it. One thing about a hunk is people want you to take your shirt off so you have to be ready for that. You also have to be ready for photo shoots, and we see him doing one.

Nemeth goes to the Rite Aid and buys some self-tanner, saying you should also buy cocoa butter because it looks good. Also fly first class, because it’s not like he pays for it. He watches his matches on a tablet on the flight while drinking Bloody Marys, then checks into the hotel and relaxing watching videos of his dancing with sweet goth babes.

* The Bucks are chilling in a massage chair at the airport without Brandon waiting for their trip to Mexico. They talk about how great it is without Cutler and think they should permanently fire him.

* We then see Cutler on his suspension with pay taking his family to Legoland and talking about how in wrestling when you do something bad, you get rewarded for it.

* The Bucks are headed to their flight to Mexico for AAA TripleMania, but it has been delayed. They talk about how they keep being delayed every week, but they make it in time for the show. They arrive at the arena it’s 92 degrees for a stadium show, talking about how it’s going to be a match of the year candidate. They’re excited to face off with El Hijo de Vikingo and hope to get a spotlight on him, maybe bringing him into AEW.

* We get a montage of their arriving at the arena and taking pictures with people, then prepping for their match. We get their entrance during the show with Konnan at their side.

* The final sequence has Jeff Hardy singing “The Thong Song” before Matt looks into the camera and says, “Young Bucks… I KNEW YOU’D COME!.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.