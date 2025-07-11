The Young Bucks Say Hangman Page Was ‘Always’ Meant To Be AEW’s Main Character, Praise Jon Moxley As A Locker Room Leader

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, The Young Bucks said that Hangman Page was ‘always meant’ to be the main character of AEW since the company was originally created. They also praised Jon Moxley as a locker room leader. Here are highlights:

Matt Jackson on how big All In has become: From running that first event several years ago in Chicago, when getting 10,000 people into an arena sounded impossible, to seeing it grow into an annual stadium show, where this year we’ll have 20,000-plus fans in attendance, it really does blow my mind. I’m humbled to have had the pleasure to take part in this movement from the very beginning. To be able to say not only was I there, but I helped it all happen, that’ll probably be my biggest wrestling legacy. I get to perform on the show I helped create, in the company I am a founding father of, a company that has succeeded so much more than even I could have ever imagined, company that forever will be called Elite, long after I’m gone.”

Matt on Jon Moxley: “Jon was one of the first people who came over and it was truly shocking at the time. He’s been a locker room leader the entire time, and has worked so hard from the beginning. You talk about consistency, and drive, you’re talking about Jon. Even times when we weren’t able to be around, Jon was always there to help guide the crew. I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he’s done to make AEW thrive.”

Nick on Hangman Page as the main character: “Meanwhile, Adam Page is our main character. When he’s on top and when he’s the main event, the show just feels right. He’s grown so much as a performer and he’s literally grown as a character in front of the wrestling world. At the very first All Out, fans didn’t want to see him be the champion then, and now they’re begging for it. When you’re able to change the fans’ perspective on things like that, you know you’re damn good.”

Matt on what makes Hangman special: [Hangman] was always supposed to be the main character of AEW. His journey has been scintillating, from a broken cowboy to a lunatic obsessed with anyone who’d ever wronged him. Eventually he came out on the other side, determined to not just win the title, but also be the face of the company. His attention to detail, his patience and discipline not to rush things, and his ability to captivate an audience are all on another planet. I think he stands alone in that field. He’s one of the chosen ones. Every now and again, someone comes along that fans imprint themselves on. That person becomes ‘their guy.’ I don’t have that. My brother doesn’t have that. We’re easier to root against. Hangman has it. And I think the fact that he is an AEW original really resonates with our audience. It’s almost like we’re a sports franchise that luckily drafted a star player. There’s extra pride that he’s only always worn our jersey.”