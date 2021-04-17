wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Hint They’ll Be Retired By 40 On Their Twitter Bio
April 17, 2021
The Young Bucks recently updated their bio on Twitter after their heel turn, and an interesting tidbit is included that suggests they want to retire by age 40.
It reads: “Wrestling’s sweethearts. Needle movers. Goalpost chasers. Polarizing, self-made millionaires. Could’ve retired years ago so this is all extra credit. Done by 40.”
If that means they want to retire from wrestling by then, they’ll have four and eight years left, respectively. Matt Jackson is 36 while his brother turns 32 in July.
New bio!!
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) April 17, 2021
