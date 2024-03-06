– AEW and The Young Bucks announced that fresh off their loss to Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Revolution, they will be making a “huge announcement” on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. It’s not yet clear what they have planned. At last Sunday’s AEW Revolution, The Bucks lost a title challenge to tag team champions Sting and Darby Allin in Sting’s last match.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Brian Cage

* Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Kris Statlander vs. Riho

* Dynamite gets a new look

* A huge announcement from AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson