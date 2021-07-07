The Young Bucks Hype Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Say They Haven’t Lost A Street Fight

In a post on Twitter, The Young Bucks hyped their AEW World Tag Team title match against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo by talking about being undefeated in street fights. The match happens tonight on a special ‘Road Rager’ episode of AEW Dynamite.

They wrote: “Alright tough guys. We’ve been in dozens of street fights in our lives growing up in the mean streets of Rancho Cucamonga & can humbly say, we’ve never lost 1! Face with head-bandage Miami loves us, so we’ve got the crowd behind us too! Legit more focused on what we’re gonna wear!”