The Young Bucks Weigh In On Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page, Page Being the Future of AEW

The Young Bucks are looking forward to Kenny Omega and Hangman Page’s match at AEW Full Gear, and see Page as the future of the company. The Jacksons spoke with Sports Illustrated and you can check out the highlights below:

Nick Jackson on Page’s ascent in AEW: “I knew he was special when we specifically told [New Japan Pro-Wrestling referee and executive] Tiger Hattori that he needed to join the Bullet Club. He just needed the push to get to where he is now. There’s no doubt that Hangman is the future of AEW. He is arguably the most over guy in our company and I feel like his backstory is very relatable to the fans, which makes his character so compelling. Him and Kenny Omega is box office.”

On Page vs. Kenny Omega: “Kenny is the greatest singles wrestler in wrestling and we’ve said it for years. Any show that doesn’t have an Elite match in it is going to suffer or just simply not be as good. He’s just like us, always thinking outside the box. No idea is too crazy. That’s how we keep challenging ourselves to get to that next level. Hangman will be the center of the company long after we’ve all had our moment in the sun. But right now, Kenny is king and he’s on the run of his life.”