The Young Bucks Left Twitter Due To Fan Negativity, Unlikely To Return
It was reported last month that the Young Bucks left Twitter, which their father later said was due to “fan toxicity.” The Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer spoke with Nick Jackson about why he left Twitter. Jackson said that there was no specific moment that caused him to leave, and it had nothing to do with the reaction to the December 18th episode of AEW Dynamite.
Jackson said he was thinking about leaving Twitter for some time and that the negativity was so bad. He mentioned that some fans actually threatened the Bucks’ children. He said he would read comments because he felt obligated, and would even read them while his children wanted to play with him. Both Nick and Matt said that their lives have been less toxic since leaving social media and they will likely not go back.
