The Young Bucks List Off Accolades Before No. 1 Contender’s Match, John Silver Responds

– On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Young BUcks will compete in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match, where the winners will get a tag team title shot against FTR at Full Gear next month. Last night, The Bucks posted a tweet mocking the matchup, listing off all their accolades and joked that The Dark Order “will probably win.”

The Bucks’ posted, “7x IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, 3x ROH Tag Team Champions, 4x PWG Tag Team Champions, 2x Sports Illustrated Tag Team of the Year, 5x WON Tag Team of the Year, WON Tag Team of the Decade, so Alex & John will prob win.”

John Silver of The Dark Order later responded, “4x best kisser award, 2 time best tap dancer award, 29x most handsome boy, 5x coolest muscles, 7x best hair (Alex), Sports Illustrated most likely to beat the crap out of the young bucks!”

The four teams will face each other on Wednesday, October 21 on AEW Dynamite. The show will be broadcast on TNT. AEW Full Gear is scheduled for November 7.

