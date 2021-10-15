The Young Bucks Love The Fact There’s Competition In Wrestling Again

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Young Bucks spoke about the growing competition between AEW and WWE and how they are happy there’s excitement in the industry again. Here are highlights:

Nick Jackson on the competition between AEW and WWE: “I love the competition. It makes pro wrestling so much more fun to watch. This is what wrestling needed for the last 20 years. I’m just glad we’ve helped bring that excitement back. Let’s f—ing go.”

Matt Jackson on using social media to gauge fans: “We are constantly trying to use any and every platform we have available. Unfortunately, the days of gauging ideas or reading constructive criticism on Twitter are over. It’s mostly just hyperbole, or trolls trying to give their hottest takes so their tweets are the most liked. As a creator or someone in the spotlight, if you tweet something out, no matter what it is, you likely just created your own hate-thread. Although social media has turned into an overcrowded cesspool of toxicity, there are still ways to use it as an effective tool. I wanted to figure out a way to do Twitter without actually having to do Twitter, so I started writing my thoughts in the bio. Most of the time I ‘post and ghost,’ and have no idea if people liked what I wrote. I knew I was on to something when the boys [in the locker room] would reach out and tell me.”

Nick on the cage match against the Lucha Bros at All Out: “I’m still pretty banged up from that match. Was it worth it? Hell yeah, it was. I was telling the guys in our locker room that it was the most nervous I’d ever been before a match because I knew it could—and would—be something special if everything went right. I actually remember talking to the Dark Order before the event, telling them some ideas I had and I said, ‘This could be the best cage match of all time if it goes right.’ After the match, [Evil] Uno laughed and said, ‘Well, I think everything went right.’ It always sucks when your run as champion comes to an end, but we put so much effort into building up those titles that I actually felt a little relief when Fénix flew from 20 feet high crashing down on us. I knew everything went right, and trying to top the run we just had would be pretty tough. The Lucha Bros. might be my favorite opponents ever. I respect the hell out of them, and I think our rivalry will live forever.”

Matt on Adam Cole being in AEW: “I can’t fully express the happiness I currently have, sharing a ring with Adam Cole again. His positivity and energy had really helped the morale in our locker room. I haven’t stopped smiling since he showed up. When he arrived, it felt like we finally found that missing piece of the puzzle. The whole gang is finally back together. We hadn’t worked together in five years, but the chemistry was still there. The dude is a star and getting some of the biggest reactions I’ve ever heard.”

Nick on Cole coming back from the dead: “I’m still trying to figure that out. But even crazier than resurrecting the dead is letting a superstar walk away from your company to join the competition.”