The Young Bucks Make Fun of WWE’s Plan to Repackage FTR as a Comedy Tag Team

– Yesterday on Twitter, the official Twitter account for The Young Bucks noted a past tweet by Matt Jackson, writing, “One day we’ll wrestle The Revival, and everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet.” FTR member Dax Harwood responded to the tweet, which prompted the Young Bucks account to share a callback to the repackaged gimmick idea for The Revival in WWE.

Dax Harwood noted on Twitter, “Thank God we spent thousands of dollars to get out of our contracts to come to your show just to make this happen….because you were always too afraid to come to us.” The Bucks later wrote in their twee, “Well, if we went there [to WWE], you guys [FTR] would’ve looked like this.”

As previously noted, WWE and Vince McMahon reportedly considered repackaging The Revival as a comedy tag team when they were still under contract. The gimmick would’ve had them spoofing The Fabulous Ones, and concept art leaked for the attire that Cash Wheeler and Harwood would’ve worn.

The Bucks account shared a photo showing Matt and Nick Jackson wearing attire that was clearly meant to evoke the previously leaked photos. You can view their Twitter exchange below:

Thank God we spent thousands of dollars to get out of our contracts to come to your show just to make this happen….because you were always too afraid to come to us. https://t.co/4XiDveEYXZ — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) September 22, 2020

Well, if we went there, you guys would’ve looked like this… https://t.co/JtpdQaFLPD pic.twitter.com/lkh66siD04 — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) September 22, 2020

For reference, here are the leaked images of the artwork of the attire WWE wanted FTR (formerly The Revival) to wear: