The Young Bucks Mark Three Year Anniversary of Signing With AEW, React To Criticism Of Their Wrestling Ability

The Young Bucks changed their Twitter bio twice yesterday, most recently to mark the three-year anniversary of their signing with AEW. They took credit for all of the wrestlers that have since signed. Before that, they responded to critics who claim they can’t wrestle.

They wrote: “For guys who supposedly don’t know how to wrestle, we sure have a lot of “Matches of the Year”… EVERY year. Just put it in the trophy room next to the others. If we didn’t sign our AEW contracts 3 years ago to the day, how many wrestlers would be getting paid & featured every week on TV currently? Lol. You’re welcome.”