The Young Bucks Mock Big E’s Tweet on New Day Being Ranked Greatest Tag Team Ever

– As noted, WWE ranked The New Day as the No. 1 tag team for The 50 Greatest Tag Teams limited series that ran last month on Peacock. After New Day was ranked No. 1, former member Big E commented on the milestone, which was later mimicked and mocked by AEW tag team The Young Bucks on Twitter.

On June 30, Big E initially tweeted, “I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us.”

The Young Bucks’ Twitter then posted yesterday, “We know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes us reflect on our journey. We’re massively grateful for us. We’re thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us.”

