The Young Bucks Mock Roman Reigns and The Shield at AEW Double or Nothing

As previously reported, The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Titles at AEW Double or Nothing, defeating the team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. At one point in the match, the two mocked Moxley’s former WWE stable The Shield by doing the fist-bump pose. Later on, Nick Jackson lifted Moxley for a double powerbomb while Matt did Roman Reigns’ taunt, but Moxley escaped the move.

Young Bucks making fun of the Shield Triple Power Bomb 😂😂😂😭😭😭#DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/VGYeRXtC8M — Rich⭐ (@LasSicariasFan) May 31, 2021