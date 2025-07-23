The Young Bucks Get A New Shirt From ShopAEW, Aren’t Happy About It

The Young Bucks have been disrespected by AEW ever since they lost their EVP titles at All In: Texas earlier this month. That continued today, as ShopAEW revealed a new t-shirt that simply calls them “Matt and Nick!”. It’s similar to what their video showed on last week’s AEW Dynamite, as well as the sign on their locker room. The shirt also points out that the two are no longer EVPs.

The Bucks wrote on Twitter: “Now the merch team too? Laugh it up.”