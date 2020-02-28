The Young Bucks On When They Knew Marty Scurll Would Be Staying With ROH

Speaking with ComicBook.com, the Young Bucks discussed Marty Scurll’s decision to stick with ROH and when they knew that was Scurll’s decision. Scurll signed a new deal with ROH in January which also put him in charge of the company’s creative, and the Bucks said they knew it was a likelihood a while ago. Highlights are below:

Nick on when they knew Scurll was staying in ROH: “We were kind of feeling him out for a while now and he always was very vague with us, anytime we would bring up storylines and stuff. So, we pretty much got the hint three months ago or so. And we realized, ‘Okay, he’s staying put.’ Good for him, though. And that he knows how we feel, it’s a business. Yeah, it would’ve been great to have him with us because we’re good friends, but he got a great deal out of it and he seems to be very happy. He’s definitely going to try to paint his path on his own and more respect to him for doing that. We’re all cool though.”

Matt on being happy for Scurll: “Marty got a great offer and I think he wanted it to be more than just a wrestler and he got an opportunity to do that. And Marty is a clever guy and he’s very talented. I love him and I hope nothing but the best for him. And I hope he can make the place he’s working a better place. I want wrestling everywhere to succeed because as long as the boys are being taken care of and there’s more opportunities for the boys and girls to wrestle and make money, support their families, then great because the wrestling world needs Ring of Honor to do well. And I think Marty, if you can pinpoint any person right now that can help them, it’s him. Good on them, and I’m happy for Marty.”