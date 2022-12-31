– At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years, since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Omega is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the event. However, it appears that Omega’s Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), were also scheduled to work the show at one point, per Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer reports that the Bucks were also scheduled to work the show at one point. However, according to Meltzer, “plans change.” It wasn’t stated in what capacity the Bucks were going to wrestle at the event, but they were apparently booked for the card at one point.

Additionally, The Bucks won’t be traveling to Japan to appear in Omega’s corner for his title bout. The Bucks also wrestled their last match in New Japan at Wrestle Kingdom 13 (excluding the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door joint event that took place earlier this year).

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 is taking place over two nights. Night 1 will be held on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Night 2 will be held on January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. Omega’s match against Ospreay is scheduled for the Tokyo Dome card.