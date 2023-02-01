wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Praise Kota Ibushi, Say They’d Want To Work With Him
As previously reported, Kota Ibushi is now a free agent after his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expired. Dark Puroresu Flowsion recently asked The Young Bucks for their thoughts on Ibushi and they had nothing but praise for him.
They said: “Love him. Miss him. He kept us in the loop the night of Tokyo Dome about Kenny. Kept sending us little updates. Goes without question we’d love to have him around, or work with him. I think he has the ability to do whatever he wants.”
