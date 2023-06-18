The Young Bucks Respond To CM Punk’s AEW Collision Diss

As previously noted, CM Punk opened the debut episode of AEW Collision and, among other things, took a thinly-veiled shot at the Young Bucks. He said that WBD President David Zaslav called him ‘one bill Phil’, because he was authentic, unlike some ‘counterfeit bucks.’

The Young Bucks have responded as they normally do, by updating their Twitter bio. It reads: “If it were 2018, we’d already have a “Counterfeit Bucks” shirt available on PWT. Kill it y’all!”