The Young Bucks Reveal Backstage Reaction To Sting Arriving At AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, in a recent interview with Jon Alba and Doug McDonald on the Living the Gimmick Patreon, the Young Bucks discussed a variety of topics surrounding Wednesday’s noteworthy addition of AEW Dynamite.

Among the topics Matt and Nick Jackson discussed was the arrival of Sting in AEW, including how people responded backstage when the wrestling legend started walking towards the Go position for his entrance (h/t Fightful).

“This is something we’ve been sitting on a little while,” Matt Jackson said. “It’s a secret and we’ve been living with it and we’re just like, ‘God, can we get to it so people can just see it?’ He was hidden all day in his trailer in the back and when it was time to go, we had one of our guys leading him through the common area to the Go (position). As he walked by, it was tunnel vision for him, but all the boys and girls their heads starting turning like it was the Exorcist. It was really fun to see everyone have a mark out moment. When I saw the reaction from the talent, I knew it was going to be an even bigger moment on television. It was chilling and done perfectly because it was so simple.”

Sting’s appearance certainly created quite a buzz in the world of pro wrestling, with his first AEW shirt breaking a record for most T-shirts sold in 24 hours on Pro Wrestling Tees.

The company also received a nice ratings boost for both Sting’s appearance and the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match for the AEW World title, with AEW Dynamite drawing 913,000 viewers and a 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.