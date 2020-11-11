The Young Bucks Reveal Tony Khan Made the Call to Have Them Win the Belts at Full Gear

– Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) following their AEW tag team title victory at AEW Full Gear last Saturday. Nick Jackson revealed in the interview that Tony Khan made the decision to have the Bucks win the tag titles last Saturday. They were actually wanting to wait another year before they got a run with the titles. Below are some highlights.

Matt Jackson on their post match celebration with Kenny Omega: “When we were in the ring after the match, Kenny kept repeating, ‘You did it! You finally did it!’ Nobody else could hear him but us, and it got emotional for us.

Sharing that big moment together meant a lot. The three of us have gone through so much together in that ring. We’ve all literally grown up together, from three poor kids trying to make our names in sweaty bars and gymnasiums on the indie scene, filming silly sketches in between 10-hour bus rides, watching ringside as he and Okada rocked Tokyo Dome. We’ll always have this bond, so it was only appropriate to share such a special moment together.”

Nick Jackson on the struggle they had to make it to the titles and how Tony Khan made the decision to have them win it last weekend: “If we’d won them right away, there wouldn’t have been a struggle for our characters. We actually wanted to hold back for another year, so winning now was a Tony [Khan] call, but I’m glad it happened at the pay-per-view. It felt special, and winning it from FTR in this rivalry, in a match we never thought would happen, took it over the top.”

Matt Jackson on wanting the journey to the belts to be painful: “We wanted our story to be painful. So we kept losing, and when you finally thought we’d start winning, we’d lose more. Being fans, we know the feeling of when that pain turns to celebration, and this was the right time for us. We competed in arguably the biggest tag-team match of the last five years and finally won the tag titles in the company we helped start. Does it get any bigger than that?”

Matt on The Young Bucks’ upcoming book: “We’re hoping our story inspires people to chase their dreams and to persevere even when it feels like you’ve hit rock bottom. The book is filled with stories we’ve never shared publicly, some personal and some professional. We go into detail about our days as WWE extras, I talk about meeting my high school sweetheart Dana, and we take you through the days of our adventures in Japan. I’m looking forward to fans getting to know us on a deeper level as human beings. I don’t know if fans realized how dire our situation was at one point, how close we came to ending our wrestling careers, before finally deciding to ultimately bet on ourselves and do things the way we wanted.”