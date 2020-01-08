wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Say Fans Are Used To Getting What They Want Immediately
January 8, 2020
In an interview with Commercial Appeal, The Young Bucks told AEW fans to be patient and commented that wrestling fans are used to getting what they want immediately. Here are highlights:
Matt Jackson on the segment honoring Memphis legends tonight: “I think the idea is Tony (Khan) wanted to do a 10-bell salute for all of the fallen brothers.”
Matt on Jerry Lawler not being involved: “It would have been great to have ‘The King,’ but obviously he’s working elsewhere.”
Matt on AEW’s storylines: “We want long-term, nuanced stories, and sometimes you have to struggle and suffer a little bit to get to the climax of the story. Wrestling fans are just so used to getting exactly what they need at the snap of a finger now.”
