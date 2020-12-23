wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Say FTR Is One Of The Best Tag Teams They’ve Ever Faced
In an interview with Fightful, The Young Bucks gave their thoughts on several talents in AEW and called FTR the best team they’ve ever faced. Here are highlights:
Nick Jackson on Tony Khan: “Tony’s a genius. Man, I’m just so happy that he took this risk and took us all in. He really changed so many lives and that’s one thing I always thank him for is helping so many wrestlers out. I’m so happy that he gave us a chance.”
Matt Jackson on Thunder Rosa: “She’s great. Super solid. I think one of the best that has come through. I hope that we can do a lot more stuff with her because she’s got something special. I love her look too.”
Nick Jackson on FTR: “One of the best tag teams I’ve ever been in the ring with.”
Matt Jackson on FTR’s passion for the business: “Nobody takes wrestling more seriously than them. They eat, breathe and sleep this business. It was intimidating watching them come in 4 or 5 months before we wrestled them and just seeing the way that they did things and put so much thought into this. I don’t know if I’ve ever met two more passionate guys about the business than those guys. I’m so glad that they’re on our team.”
