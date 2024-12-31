The Young Bucks Say They Wanted To Have Really Boring Matches During EVP Heel Run

While speaking on the Tunnel Talk podcast (per Fightful), The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) discussed their vision for their EVP heel run.

Nick: “I think part of it is [after] doing it for twenty plus years now, sometimes the normal gets boring and you just want to think outside the box.”

Matt: “You want to entertain yourself but, to Nick’s point, you go to a rock show and you want to hear the songs that you know. Whenever they play the new stuff, everyone is just like ‘Oh come on, the new stuff? This sucks!’ I get that, but as a performer – as a creative person – I always want to come up with something fresh. Here is a good example: When we did the EVPs thing, we were like: ‘Let’s just have really boring matches. Let’s stop doing all the super athletic moves that get the big reactions.”