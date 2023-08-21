The Young Bucks Selling New Shirt to Benefit Maui Strong Fund

As previously reported, the proceeds from AEW Fight for the Fallen went to the Maui Food Bank, particularly the sponsorship money from the Texas Chain Saw Massacre deathmatch. This is all to help those who were affected by the Maui wildfires. During today’s episode of Being the Elite, Matt Jackson announced that the Young Bucks have a new shirt available and 100% of the proceeds from that will go to the Maui Strong Fund. He also noted that he missed being affected by the wildfires by mere days. He said (via Fightful):

“As you may know if you watch BTE, I was literally just in Maui a couple weeks ago. Me and my family missed the wildfires by just a few days. My hearts breaks, my heart goes out to all the victims, the families, the people that have lost their businesses in Maui. It really breaks my heart. I wanted to team up with AEW to do something, so we came up with this design that you could put on a t-shirt or a tank top. 100% of all royalties will go to Maui Strong Fund. If you can help, that would be an amazing thing to do. Maui is like the home away from home for me and my family. I have frequented Front Street in Lahaina with my family. There are restaurants, there are stores we would go to all the time that are no longer there. That just sucks. So if you could do something, it would mean a lot. Maui, I love you, I can’t wait to one day come back. Stay strong, and mahalo.“

You can find the shirt here.