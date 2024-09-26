wrestling / News

The Young Bucks Share Photo With Shane McMahon

September 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Young Bucks AEW Rampage 2-9-24, Eric Bischoff Image Credit: AEW

The Young Bucks and Shane McMahon have officially met, as the Bucks posted a photo of the three from an airport. The Bucks noted that they had an ‘interesting flight today’.

This isn’t Shane’s first meeting with someone from AEW, as he met with Tony Khan back in July.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shane McMahon, The Young Bucks, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading