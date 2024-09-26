wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Share Photo With Shane McMahon
September 26, 2024 | Posted by
The Young Bucks and Shane McMahon have officially met, as the Bucks posted a photo of the three from an airport. The Bucks noted that they had an ‘interesting flight today’.
This isn’t Shane’s first meeting with someone from AEW, as he met with Tony Khan back in July.
Interesting flight today. pic.twitter.com/twtNazEraK
— Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) September 26, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon on How She Looks Back at Her WWE TV Angles, Admits Things Her Father Wanted Her To Do Were ‘Weird’
- Vince McMahon Reveals He Never Saw Himself Retiring, Has Computers in His Brain That Work Against Him
- Vince McMahon on WCW & Ted Turner Coming After Him During the Monday Night Wars
- Hulk Hogan Says Cody Rhodes & Chris Jericho Revealed They’re Paying Tribute to Him on TV