The Young Bucks Take Credit For Sneaker Trend In Wrestling

In an interview with Complex (via Wrestling Inc), The Young Bucks spoke about their love of sneakers and took credit for the current sneaker trend in pro wrestling. Here are highlights:

Nick Jackson on how their love of sneakers started: “For me, it was the Concord 11s. I pretty much own every single one of them at this point. I think because Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart wore a similar [silhouette].”

Matt Jackson on loving sneakers: “Being 90s kids, it was all about Michael Jordan. We just wanted to be Jordan. And we were poor kids and couldn’t afford any of the shoes. So we’d see all our friends wearing [Jordans] and would be so jealous. So now we’re like, ‘We can afford these shoes that we used to really want as a kid? Let’s buy all of them!’”

Matt on including the shoes as part of their gimmick: “We were turning heel. I told Nick. ‘What is the one thing we can do that can piss off so many people?’ I’ve been obsessed with the [Dior Jordan 1s] since they came out. I said, ‘What if we buy those and wrestle in them?’ I knew it’d be a big thing, but I didn’t know it’d be as big of a deal as it was. We stumbled on something really unique. From that point on, any pair of shoes we wore to the ring, we built a costume around them.”

Nick on sneakers becoming a trend in wrestling: “I feel like we actually made it a trend. If you look on Instagram or Twitter or any social media, you’ll see wrestlers in sneakers, and that wasn’t a thing 3 or 4 years ago.”

Matt on who deserves credit: “Shane McMahon may have been the first to do it, but I don’t think all the wrestlers were copying it. So maybe Shane is the OG but we helped make it trendy.”