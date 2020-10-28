The Young Bucks Tease An Announcement For Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, The Young Bucks stated they had an announcement to make during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two are scheduled to talk with Excalibur, who will also be interviewing their Full Gear opponents FTR.

#AEWDynamite Tonight at 8/7c

— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) October 28, 2020