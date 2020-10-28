wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Tease An Announcement For Dynamite
October 28, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, The Young Bucks stated they had an announcement to make during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two are scheduled to talk with Excalibur, who will also be interviewing their Full Gear opponents FTR.
#AEWDynamite Tonight at 8/7c
Tonight we'll be making an announcement during our interview with Excalibur & FTR pic.twitter.com/p5WCUC4B9e
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) October 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Possibly Leaving Amway Center Next Month, Talks to Possibly Extend Stay Until Mid-December
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Creative’s Plan With Lana Table Gimmick
- Reckoning Claims She Was Under ‘Possession’ During Last Night’s Raw
- Backstage Reaction To WWE Championship Change at Hell in a Cell