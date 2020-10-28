wrestling / News

The Young Bucks Tease An Announcement For Dynamite

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Young Bucks AEW All Out

In a post on Twitter, The Young Bucks stated they had an announcement to make during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two are scheduled to talk with Excalibur, who will also be interviewing their Full Gear opponents FTR.

