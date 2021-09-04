The Young Bucks: ‘They’re Gonna Have to Bury Us With These Belts On’

– In a post on Twitter earlier today ahead of AEW All Out, AEW tag team champions The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) boasted of their success as champions, having held the titles for more than 300 days. You can see their message below.

The Bucks wrote, “For 300+ days we’ve been your AEW World Tag Team Champions. It’s been the greatest run in tag team history & isn’t ending anytime soon. They’re gonna have to bury us with these belts on.”

The Young Bucks will defend their tag titles tomorrow at All Out against the Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) in a Steel Cage Match. The event is being held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.