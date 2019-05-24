The Young Bucks Think It’s Sad WWE Pulled Undertaker From Starrcast

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) spoke about WWE’s decision to pull The Undertaker from Starrcast II, which he had originally agreed to appear at. Here are highlights:

Matt Jackson on AEW on TNT: “It’s exciting to know that so many fans who may not have seen or even heard about us now have the opportunity to do so. TNT will shine a spotlight on so many talented wrestlers who look, feel and sound so different than what casual fans might be used to. I didn’t know any other wrestling organization was planning on airing opposite of us until this interview, so that’s news to me.”

Nick Jackson on WWE airing a studio show on FS1 on the same day: “I love it. That’s exactly what wrestling needs right now, competition. They’ve been so comfortable for the last two decades that they need something like this. This only helps the whole landscape of wrestling.”

Matt on AEW’s creative team: “The creative team is essentially a group chat that goes 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Some people in the group think a bit more traditionally, while others think super outside the box. We always come to some sort of agreement, somewhere in the middle. It’s a recipe that works. The process has been both challenging and incredibly rewarding.”

Nick on how the creative process is going: “So far, it’s been pretty good. We all are fantastic at separate things and, when we come together, it all meshes well.”

Matt on the Undertaker at a Superkick party: “I’m not sure I could reach the Undertaker for a superkick.”

Nick on WWE pulling Undertaker from Starrcast: “I was actually very sad to see him taken off. Fans would’ve loved to meet him in Vegas.”