The Young Bucks Threaten To Delete Twitter Account Following Heel Turn
The Young Bucks turned on Jon Moxley and aligned themselves with Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers last night, and they are leaning into it on Twitter. The team posted a message asking fans not to give them negative comments, or else they might delete their Twitter account again. They previously left Twitter in December 2019 due to what they claimed were toxic comments from fans.
They wrote: “Please refrain from any negative or toxic comments in our mentions tonight. If so, we’ll unfortunately delete our Twitter account again. Thank you. Have a great night.”
Please refrain from any negative or toxic comments in our mentions tonight. If so, we’ll unfortunately delete our Twitter account again. Thank you. Have a great night.
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) April 8, 2021
