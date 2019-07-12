wrestling / News
AEW News: The Young Bucks Trade Shots With Dustin Rhodes, Theme Song For Fight for the Fallen, Adam Page Throwing Out First Pitch
– The Young Bucks are set to face Cody and Dustin Rhodes at Fight for the Fallen tomorrow night, which led to the Bucks and Dustin going back and forth a little bit on Twitter.
We’re coming for those Rhodes brothers this weekend at #FightForTheFallen. Just friendly competition, right?
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) July 9, 2019
Everybody ready for @AEWrestling #FFTF? @NickJacksonYB @MattJackson13 , you may be good, but DO NOT COUNT US OUT! You ain’t that good. #TheBrotherhoodIsComing @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/dEH8ISsT9O
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) July 11, 2019
– AEW has released the theme song for tomorrow night’s Fight for the Fallen event, which is by Mikey Ruckus.
– Hangman Page is set to throw out the first pitch at tonight’s Jacksonville Shrimp vs. Mississippi Braves minor league baseball game at the Jacksonville Baseball Grounds.
Tomorrow #AEW's #Hangman @theAdamPage throws the ceremonial 1st pitch at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville before the 7:05pm contest between the Mississippi Braves and the @JaxShrimp. Some special discount tix are available here https://t.co/cWQEW4OFag w/ Password: hangman pic.twitter.com/JFquHEfHQN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 12, 2019
