wrestling / News

AEW News: The Young Bucks Trade Shots With Dustin Rhodes, Theme Song For Fight for the Fallen, Adam Page Throwing Out First Pitch

July 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Fight For the Fallen Young Bucks Cody Dustin Rhodes

– The Young Bucks are set to face Cody and Dustin Rhodes at Fight for the Fallen tomorrow night, which led to the Bucks and Dustin going back and forth a little bit on Twitter.

– AEW has released the theme song for tomorrow night’s Fight for the Fallen event, which is by Mikey Ruckus.

– Hangman Page is set to throw out the first pitch at tonight’s Jacksonville Shrimp vs. Mississippi Braves minor league baseball game at the Jacksonville Baseball Grounds.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Fight For the Fallen, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading