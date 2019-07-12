AEW News: The Young Bucks Trade Shots With Dustin Rhodes, Theme Song For Fight for the Fallen, Adam Page Throwing Out First Pitch

– The Young Bucks are set to face Cody and Dustin Rhodes at Fight for the Fallen tomorrow night, which led to the Bucks and Dustin going back and forth a little bit on Twitter.

We’re coming for those Rhodes brothers this weekend at #FightForTheFallen. Just friendly competition, right? — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) July 9, 2019

– AEW has released the theme song for tomorrow night’s Fight for the Fallen event, which is by Mikey Ruckus.

– Hangman Page is set to throw out the first pitch at tonight’s Jacksonville Shrimp vs. Mississippi Braves minor league baseball game at the Jacksonville Baseball Grounds.