The Young Bucks Update Bio Regarding AEW Dynamite in Chicago

– The Young Bucks have updated their Twitter bio taking note of how they’ll be wrestling in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of former AEW World Champion CM Punk. The Bucks and Omega will be in action on tomorrow’s Dynamite. It will be the second of the Best of Seven series against Death Triangle. If The Elite can win four matchups, they will regain the AEW World Trios Championships.

Chicago is also where AEW All Out was held. The Elite were involved in a post-show incident involving CM Punk and Ace Steel that resulted in Steel’s firing from AEW and Punk was rumored to have a falling out with the company.

You can view an image of the Bucks’ bio update below, courtesy of Reddit user DHA1999.