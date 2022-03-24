wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Vow To Take AAA Tag Titles With Them To Triplemania XXX
As previously reported, The Young Bucks are set to appear at Triplemania XXX Monterrey, where they will face Rey Fenix & Hijo del Vikingo. In an update to their Twitter bio, the team said they will be bringing the AAA World Tag Team titles with them. The Young Bucks are currently not the champions, as it’s FTR that hold the belts.
They wrote: “Yes, we’re coming to Mexico on 4/30. Also yes, we plan on bringing the AAA Tag Team Titles with us. And last yes, we’re aware of who currently has them.”
— Young Bucks Bio (@bio_bucks) March 24, 2022
